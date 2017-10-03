Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy bemoans timing of the MTN 8 final

McCarthy is into the first three months of his coaching job at City, and he feels the final should have been played before the international break

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy believes their Cape Town Derby over Ajax Cape Town will do his team a world of good ahead of the MTN 8 final with SuperSport United in Durban.

The Citizens will face Matsatsantsa immediately after the international break on October 14, while McCarthy bemoaned the length of the Fifa break, he is confident that his players will still be in the right frame of mind.

“It was super important because if we had lost the game, [then] the build-up to the final would have been really long, but when you have won your last match going into the break, the players are more confident and they are in a good space. Victory stays in their mind,” McCarthy told the media.

“On the other hand, it’s a bit tough because with the form that the guys are in now and the mentality they have after the win. One would want the final to be played just around the corner instead of this lengthy break, but we are just going to have to keep working. It will be a long wait,” McCarthy said.

Given the break, McCarthy has given his charges some time off after the hard-fought victory that kept them within touching distance of log leaders Baroka FC.

“I want them to go off and be with their families and to reward them for their good efforts,” McCarthy concluded.