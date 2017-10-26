Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy not panicking despite three successive defeats

Following a promising start to the season, McCarthy is starting to feel the pinch that comes with coaching in the PSL, but he remains optimistic

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy is not pressing any panic buttons despite three successive defeats which his side suffered in recent weeks.

“Yes, we come off three disappointing defeats but you know, overall, I’m happy,” McCarthy told the media.

After losing the MTN 8 final, they went on to lose their next two league games against Bloemfontein Celtic and Chippa United in one week.

“Look at the stats, look at the performances. During our good run earlier in the season, we were winning but we weren’t playing our best football.Now we are playing some fantastic football but we aren’t getting the results. But this is a good squad of professionals and that is why I’m not too worried. There are no alarm bells,” McCarthy said.

With the quality at their disposal, McCarthy is adamant they will get out of the rug and set tongues wagging once again.

“In this squad, we win together, and we lose together. We just have to get out of the hole we have dug for ourselves and I’m confident we can do so,” McCarthy said.

They start the defence of their Telkom Knockout title this weekend, and a win is all they need to get their season back on track.

“You have to understand that in football sometimes the situation doesn’t allow you to do what you want to – that’s just football. Sometimes the harder you try, the worse it gets, but I know that I have the right group of players to go to war with. Just one win, and we’ll get going again,” McCarthy said.