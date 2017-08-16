Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy delighted he won’t face suspended Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt

Hunt was given his marching orders during their MTN8 Cup quarterfinal showdown against Lamontville Golden Arrows which was won by Wits on Friday

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy is relieved he won’t face Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt on the touchline in their PSL opener at the Bidvest Stadium on Friday.

"They won't have Hunty on the bench. That's good for me," McCarthy told TimesLive.

"I won't have to face 'coachy' (as McCarthy calls Hunt) when there is an altercation. At least now I only have to face off with the assistant coach, which for me is no problem," he continued.

"Very good for us, very good for us. I was hoping they would lose a few more players. [Wits] are not the champions for nothing. You saw them 2-0 down and down to 10 men but they still managed to win the game," he added.

"That just shows you about their character. It's because they've got, for me, probably the best coach in the league,” McCarthy said.

After winning their MTN 8 quarterfinal match against Polokwane City, McCarthy knows they will have to bring their A-game against the reigning PSL champions.

"They have a guy who knows. The team is drilled properly. We are going to have to bring our A-A game if we are to get something against Wits," he stressed.

"They are experienced; they are a big side. They rely a lot on set-pieces but they can also play. They surprised people with how many players they have that are very comfortable on the ball," he said.

"We have to tighten the screws a little bit better than we did against Polokwane City but I'm confident we'll be prepared for Wits,” McCarthy concluded.

The two sides will meet again in the MTN8 semi-finals next month.