Cape Town City to incur PSL's wrath for using shirt sponsor without consent

The Citizens will reportedly face the music from the PSL for not complying with the league’s sponsorship tribunal

Cape Town City's multimillion-rand sponsorship with sports betting company SportPesa is reportedly under threat after they failed to get a clearance for the Premier Soccer League to advertise it on their shirts.

It’s believed that City's MTN8 Cup quarterfinal clash against Polokwane City on Saturday was almost called off because they had branded their new sponsor on their shirts without the league’s consent.

The club is reportedly facing a possible sanction after the league informed them before the clash not to parade their sponsor, but the club went ahead regardless.

The league rules state that teams may not advertise on their shirts without gaining written permission from the league.

Furthermore, it’s believed their tie with Polokwane only went ahead only because it was a Cup clash, thus it wouldn’t have been the case if it was a PSL tie.

Either way, it remains to be seen the type of action handed down to the Cape Town side.