Cape Town City join the race for former Sundowns utility player Mzikayise Mashaba

According to reports, Cape Town City have joined the race to sign former Mamelodi Sundowns left-back Mzikayise Mashaba.

The 28-year-old was released by Masandawana recently and has been the centre of much speculation regarding a move to Kaizer Chiefs.

But with Mashaba now believed to be a free agent, the Citizens are the latest club to have express their interest in signing him in January.

“It’s going to be difficult for him because Cape Town City want him,” a Phakaaathi source was quoted as saying.

However, further reports suggest that City will need to fend off interest from Amakhosi who have apparently also made an offer for him, and Mashaba’s decision will inevitably be based on which club can offer him regular football after enduring a difficult last few months at Chloorkop.

“But again, Chiefs have made a counter-offer. The boy wants to play because the last couple of months have been hectic for him at Downs,” the source explained.

“His decision will be based on where he thinks he can play because competition is really tough at both clubs,” the source concluded.