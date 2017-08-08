Cape Town City keen on SuperSport United striker Kingston Nkhatha

The Citizens have reportedly expressed interest in the services of the Matsatsantsa forward

According to reports, Cape Town City are interested in bringing Zimbabwean forward Kingston Nkhatha to the Mother City as they look to reinforce their attacking options ahead of the 2017/18 Premier Soccer League (PSL) new season.

The Citizens may consider themselves as being a bit light on the attacking front with Aubrey Ngoma and Judas Moseamedi out injured.

Reports suggest that the SuperSport United attacker has been earmarked as a potential replacement for City’s captain Lebogang Manyama, should he choose to move on with his career.

However, it remains to be seen whether or not the proposed move will materialise with only weeks remaining before the 2017 July/August transfer window.

If City are to make a formal offer, it is believed that Matsatsantsa could be open to the idea provided the offer is right with Bradley Grobler back from injury, and along with the signing of Zimbabwe international Prince Dube, the 31-year-old could find his chances of game time limited going into the new season.