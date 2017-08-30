Cape Town City now open to selling Lebogang Manyama to Sundowns

The City boss is now resigned to losing the reigning PSL Player of the Year to the 2016 Caf Champions League winners

Cape Town City chairman John Comitis confirms that they have opened negotiations with Mamelodi Sundowns regarding the services of Lebogang Manyama.

"We opened discussions with Sundowns because we have to be realistic about having a player here that is not happy. But the numbers they have proposed are far short of our valuation of the player," Comitis told SowetanLive.

Having previously stated they wouldn't sell him to a local club, Comitis appears to have had a change of heart given the player's desire to leave the Citizens.

"If you want the best player in the country then you can't be offering what they did. So unless they come back with something else," he said.

There's also an offer from Europe, believed to be a club from Turkey which Comitis admits they will assess and get Manyama's view on it before taking it further.

"I am still looking at that one to see if it is worthwhile and also waiting to hear what Lebo thinks about it," Comitis continued.

"I can tell you the deal far exceeds what was offered by Sundowns, but we will see. It could still happen," he added.

With regards to their own transfer business, Comitis says they are done signing players.

"I think I am done. If Lebo does not stay, I believe we already have enough here (in the squad) to continue to be successful and keep fighting to win trophies," Comitis said.