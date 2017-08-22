Cape Town City – Platinum Stars Preview: Citizens aim to maintain good start

The Citizens are targeting another victory when they take to the pitch against Dikwena

Cape Town City go in search of their third win on the trot with a home tie against Platinum Stars in a PSL encounter on Wednesday night.

The Citizens have so far had a dream start to their 2017/18 campaign and have shown that last season’s fortunes weren’t down to luck as they seem to have picked up where they left off.

In their debut season, City who were led by Eric Tinkler at the time, became the surprise package of South African elite football, capping off a fairytale 2016 with their maiden cup final win by beating SuperSport United 2-1 in the Telkom Knockout Cup and also finished third on the league table, five points adrift of eventual league winners Bidvest Wits.

Now in their second season in topflight football, head coach Benni McCarthy's charges have already registered back-to-back wins. The Cape Town-based club have advanced to the semi-finals of the MTN8 after their 1-0 win over Polokwane City in their first game, before upsetting defending PSL champions Wits with the same scoreline in their league opener last Friday.

McCarthy will once again look to inspire his charges against a wounded Dikwena outfit who come off the back of a disappointing 2-0 home loss to Maritzburg United this past Sunday.

Former Kaizer Chiefs frontman Lehlohonolo Majoro has been the danger man for City and got on the scoresheet against Stars when the two teams last tussled back in April this year. ‘Major’ was also on target in their league win over the Clever Boys, a feat he will once again aim to unleash in order to help his side maintain their top four status and stamp their authority so early on in this campaign.

Stars coach Peter Butler is still in search of his first PSL win after making the switch from neighbouring Botswana to take over the reins from Cavin Johnson at the Phokeng-based side. His team has been condemned to 15th spot on the PSL standings following their league opening defeat to the Team of Choice.

Butler’s charges will bank on the vast experience of inspirational captain Vuyo Mere, who has played in over 15 seasons in the PSL, to rally his teammates and come away with the maximum points.

The head-to-head record between the two sides stands at two matches played with each team recording a victory. Dikwena thrashed City 4-0 at Athlone Stadium in last season’s league fixture in December 2016 before City got their revenge with a 4-2 away win at the Moruleng Stadium.