Cape Town City register their interest in unsettled Bafana Bafana winger Masango

The diminutive attacker has lost his place in the Bafana Bafana squad due to his inactivity at club level

South African international Mandla Masango has been linked with ambitious Premier Soccer League (PSL) outfit Cape Town City.

The 28-year-old winger, who is currently on the books of Randers FC, has fallen out of favour at the Danish SuperLiga side.

However, Masango, who is said to be frustrated at the Randers-based club, is not short of admirers according to the latest reports coming out of Denmark.

City are said to be the latest club to express its interest in the former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder ahead of the January, 2018 Transfer Window.

But the Citizens might face stiff competition from Danish giants Aalborg, who reportedly made a bid for Masango during the last Transfer Window.

The offer was rejected by Randers, who are struggling in the SuperLiga this season having lost four of their last five matches in the competition.

Nicknamed the Horses, Randers have reportedly priced the Kwaggafontein-born attacking midfielder out of the market.



Masango, who has a year left on his contract with the Horses, had a successful short-term loan stint at PSL side SuperSport United in the second of the 2016/17 season.

It remains to be seen whether the Citizens will make an enticing offer for the former South African youth international in January.