Cape Town City sign Ayanda Patosi from SC Lokeren

The South Africa returns to South Africa to play in the PSL for the first time as a professional footballer after leaving for Belgium in 2011

Cape Town City have officially announced the signing of Ayanda Patosi from Belgian club SC Lokeren.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder began his career in the Mother City with ASD Cape Town in 2010, before catching the eye of Lokeren scouts.

He spent his entire professional career at the Belgian outfit, and despite the challenges he faced over the years, he remained at the club and fought for his place.

However, Patosi saw the need to return to South Africa in an attempt to revive his career.

City, who finished third on the PSL log this past season, took to social media to confirm the signing of Patosi on Thursday morning.

CTCFC is proud to announce the signing of playmaker Ayanda Patosi from Belgian Pro League side KSC Lokeren!#iamCityFC #WelcomeHomeAyanda pic.twitter.com/SgPCqhK1b2 — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) June 1, 2017

Patosi lost his place in the Bafana Bafana squad as a result of not playing regular football in Belgium.

He joins a long list of South African footballers, who recently returned home from Europe.

Last year, defender Anele Ngcongca and goalkeeper Darren Keet dumped KRC Genk and KV Kortrijk respectively.

Ngcongca was snapped up by Mamelodi Sundowns, while Keet returned to Bidvest Wits.