Cape Town City - SuperSport United Preview: City and Matsatsatsa renew Cup rivalry
SuperSport United return to the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday evening looking to add yet another piece of silverware to their trophy cabinet.
Matsatsantsa are set to lock horns with a confident and ambitious Cape Town City outfit in the MTN 8 Cup final, knowing all too well the dangers that City may pose.
The Citizens are a team on the rise and under Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy, they are also determined to add to their maiden piece of silverware which came in last year’s Telkom Knockout Cup.
Meanwhile, the encounter also has a bit of spice added to the equation with the battle between two former international teammates, who have come to blows in the past. No matter how much Tinkler and his counterpart have played down their previous bust up, with the stakes so high, emotions could certainly flare up.
Nonetheless, the Citizens will also look to prove a point to their former coach Tinkler. The 47-year-old left his post to take up the hot seat at SuperSport, and in the build-up to the game, City boss John Comitis spoke about Tinkler’s decision to leave the Mother City-based outfit, hinting that the former Orlando Pirates coach did not believe City would sustain their success.
However, going into the clash, City will be wary that they will need to be at their very best defensively to contain a lethal attack led by their mercurial forward Jeremy Brockie.
Despite Brockie’s recent transfer saga, he looks to have come to terms with the club’s decision for now and he has his eyes firmly on SuperSport’s all-time goal scoring record.
This is why news of Thamsanqa Mkhize being given the green light ahead of the clash will come as a welcome relief to McCarthy. City had been sweating over the Bafana Bafana full back’s fitness ever since he picked up an injury during his international exploits, but he is expected to play a massive role when the two sides lock horns.
On the side of SuperSport, Tinkler has managed to find the ideal balance of youth combined with experience and with majority of his squad at his disposal, he will be looking forward to the clash, but it should be noted that SuperSport have an added worry with fatigue becoming a massive concern.
The Tshwane-based outfit is still fighting bravely on the continent and together with the experienced centre-back pairing of Clayton Daniels and Morgan Gould coming off a full 90 minutes with Bafana Bafana, questions will be asked about their readiness, and not to forget a daunting trip to Tunisia on the cards, Tinkler will do well to get his players to fully focus on the job in hand.
Ahead of the clash, there really isn’t much to separate the two rising giants of South African football, but while SuperSport go into the clash off the back of recent draws against Chippa United and Club Africain, City will be beaming as they grabbed Cape Derby bragging right in their last outing.
The two sides met in last season's Telkom Knockout Cup final where City got the better of Matsatsantsa, with Tinkler at their helm. A revenge of some sort is on the cards for the Tshwane giants, especially now that they are coached by the same man who beat them last year.
Saturday’s clash promises to be a game of thrills and spills galore and with what is expected to be a healthy crowd in attendance fans could be treated to a truly epic showdown.