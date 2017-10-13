Cape Town City - SuperSport United Preview: City and Matsatsatsa renew Cup rivalry

Matsatsantsa will look to reinforce their tag as cup specialists when they take on the Citizens in the MTN 8 Cup final on Saturday

SuperSport United return to the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday evening looking to add yet another piece of silverware to their trophy cabinet.

Matsatsantsa are set to lock horns with a confident and ambitious Cape Town City outfit in the MTN 8 Cup final, knowing all too well the dangers that City may pose.

The Citizens are a team on the rise and under Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy, they are also determined to add to their maiden piece of silverware which came in last year’s Telkom Knockout Cup.

Meanwhile, the encounter also has a bit of spice added to the equation with the battle between two former international teammates, who have come to blows in the past. No matter how much Tinkler and his counterpart have played down their previous bust up, with the stakes so high, emotions could certainly flare up.

Nonetheless, the Citizens will also look to prove a point to their former coach Tinkler. The 47-year-old left his post to take up the hot seat at SuperSport, and in the build-up to the game, City boss John Comitis spoke about Tinkler’s decision to leave the Mother City-based outfit, hinting that the former Orlando Pirates coach did not believe City would sustain their success.

However, going into the clash, City will be wary that they will need to be at their very best defensively to contain a lethal attack led by their mercurial forward Jeremy Brockie.

Despite Brockie’s recent transfer saga, he looks to have come to terms with the club’s decision for now and he has his eyes firmly on SuperSport’s all-time goal scoring record.

This is why news of Thamsanqa Mkhize being given the green light ahead of the clash will come as a welcome relief to McCarthy. City had been sweating over the Bafana Bafana full back’s fitness ever since he picked up an injury during his international exploits, but he is expected to play a massive role when the two sides lock horns.