Cape Town City are waiting on Pienaar's decision ahead of Orlando Pirates, says Comitis

According to reports, the Citizens are looking to capture the signature of the former Bafana Bafana captain

Reports suggest that Cape Town City are plotting an audacious move for Sunderland midfielder Steven Pienaar .

Although, there has been no official confirmation from the English club, the former Bafana Bafana international is believed to be on his way out after the Black Cats were relegated, and with the player’s contract expected to not be renewed, a move back to South Africa is back on the cards.

The 35-year-old was previously linked with a move to the Premier Soccer League prior to his move to Sunderland. However, after only a single season with the club it now seems likely that Pienaar will return to South Africa, and according to the Citizens chairman John Comitis, City are ready to pounce.

“Steven is a great player,” Comitis was quoted by Phakaathi as saying.

“We are just waiting to see what he is going to do, and what his decision is,” he concluded.

It has also been reported in the Sunderland Echo that Pienaar is keen on a move to Cape Town.

Following a highly successful campaign, City have already made their ambitions known with the capture of Belgian-based winger Ayanda Patosi, and the potential signing of Pienaar would certainly send tongues wagging.