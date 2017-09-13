Cape Town City winger Aubrey Ngoma to attend trials in USA and Switzerland

Ngoma could follow in the footsteps of Manyama come January next year, with teams from America and Switzerland closely monitoring his progress

Cape Town City chairman John Comitis has revealed he intends to take winger Aubrey Ngoma to the Major League Soccer (MLS) and Switzerland for assessment as there are teams already interested in his services.

“I want to sell Ngoma overseas. In December, he will go to Major League Soccer (MLS in USA) and Switzerland. There are two clubs in those countries that are keen to have a look at him. He has fully recovered and we hope that he will be back to his usual best,” Comitis told IOL.

The Citizens sold their star man from last season Lebogang Manyama to Turkish Super Liga side Konyaspor in August after turning down several offers from Mamelodi Sundowns.

Comitis aims to get all his top players abroad for the betterment of the struggling South African national side.

“He started training with the whole team. We want to sell players overseas. That will help our national team,” Comitis said.

Comitis further revealed that Sundowns were interested in signing Ngoma, but he said their offer was simply not good enough.

“Sundowns were interested in the player. Yes, they did make offers, but they were nowhere near what we were looking for. They were not good enough,” Comitis said.