Cape Town City winger Aubrey Ngoma delighted to be back following injury lay-off

Ngoma has returned to full training following a three month lay off

Cape Town City winger Aubrey Ngoma says he is happy to have returned to full training after recovering from a knee injury.

“It felt good to be back training with the guys after I had been out for three-and-a-half months,” Ngoma told The Sowetan.

The 27-year-old was hugely instrumental in City’s stellar debut season grabbing seven goals and 16 assists. He also helped them win the Telkom Knockout title.

He is likely to be back in action away to Baroka FC over the weekend as they kick start the defence of their aforementioned title.

“I don’t want to put pressure on myself. It’s not like I was out for three days, you know. I was out for a very long time and the first thing I want to do is get my match fitness and once I’m fit, I can start kicking on,” he said.

“I just want to get back on the field even if it’s five minutes. I have to work hard and get back to full fitness,” Ngoma added.

In his absence, Lyle Lakay who joined this season from Bloemfontein Celtic has done wonders, with four assists while founding net in their 2-1 loss to Chippa United on Sunday.