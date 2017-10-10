Cape Town City winger Lyle Lakay hopes for MTN8 Cup glory for the Mother City

The Citizens will be playing their second final in two seasons when they take on Matsatsantsa at the Moses Mabhida Stadium

Cape Town City winger Lyle Lakay hopes that they win the MTN8 Cup for the people staying in Athlone.

“Obviously, I would love to put a smile on our fans faces here in Cape Town and do them proud. I know they will be supporting me and I wouldn’t want to let them down,” Lakay told the media.

Standing in their way, is Lakay’s former side SuperSport United whom he is mindful of their experienced, but excited with their youthful exuberance brimming with confidence on-route to Durban.

“The thing with SuperSport is that they are well organized. Their team is almost set. They have Jeremy Brockie up-front, they have Thuso (Phala) who is key and a good midfielder,” he said.

“It’s going to be interesting because we will go into this final motivated and confident,” Lakay added.

Meanwhile, City’s assistant coach Ian Taylor believes the inside knowledge he and goalkeeper coach Calvin Marlin have of Eric Tinkler could aid them in this regard, notwithstanding the experience the former boasts.

“Both Calvin and I have worked with Eric and we know how what to expect. We know what he likes in defence and we know what he likes in attack," he said.

"I don’t think he will change too much with regard to tactics. It’s just that, at SuperSport, the personnel will be different. And, because his players have more experience, he will be able to make clever tactical decisions,” Taylor concluded.