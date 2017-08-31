Cape Verde - South Africa Preview: Can Stuart Baxter once again mastermind victory against the Blue Sharks?

Bafana Bafana will be looking to register their second win of their qualifying campaign against the Blue Sharks on Friday

The South African senior national team are set to resume their 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign with a clash against Cape Verde on Friday.

The match will be the first of two meetings between the two nations in the space of seven days as the Blue Sharks will lock horns with Bafana Bafana on Tuesday evening once again. Bafana go into the clash brimming with confidence as the recent appointment of Stuart Baxter has brought with it a new dawn for South African football.

Baxter’s previous history in this fixture is also something to be noted as 12 years ago, it was the Briton who masterminded two victories over the islanders in World Cup qualifying. But this time around, it won’t be all plain sailing for Bafana as the Cape Verdeans have grown in leaps and bounds since then.

However, Cape Verde have not had the best of campaigns so far. They have already suffered two defeats against both Burkina Faso and Senegal, meaning that Friday’s clash is a must-win for the West African’s if they have any hope of qualifying for Russia.

Nonetheless, Stuart Baxter’s men will be raring to go come game day. Baxter has called up his strongest squad for the clash, but his preparations have been hampered by withdrawals in the goalkeeping department as Itumeleng Khune and Darren Keet were both withdrawn ahead of the clash, and it is still unclear which of the trio of Wayne Sandilands, Ronwen Williams and Reyaad Pieterse will be given the nod for the clash. Also, the withdrawal of Rivaldo Coetzee combined with concern over the fitness of playmaker Thulani Serero has given Baxter an added headache.

Meanwhile, a tactical concern for Bafana Bafana will be the artificial surface at the 15 000-seater Estadio Nacional de Cabo Verde. In the build-up to the game, the 64-year-old tactician has admitted that the artificial surface is a concern and has hinted that South Africa may look to play on the counterattack.

“The surface is not one of the best Astroturf surfaces. But what it will do is when you play on it regularly as they do you become short‚” Baxter was quoted by The Sowetan as saying.

“The best way I can describe it is that there was a manager in England who described his team’s way of playing when they went from grass to Astroturf as: ‘Our long passes became shorter’.

“You become a shorter (passing) team. And players playing in Portugal will also play a shorter game.

“Not that they don’t play any long balls‚ but the game becomes shorter. And I don’t think it’s a great surface‚ so that could mean that there are big possibilities for us to produce some transitions against them,” Baxter concluded.

Bafana hold a significant advantage going into the clash, having never lost to Cape Verde. In three previous meetings between the two nations, Bafana have been victorious on two occasions, but the most recent meeting at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations ended in a 0-0 draw. But whatever happens on Friday, one thing is for sure that fans will be treated to a spectacle of note in the capital Praia, as Bafana are in for their most important challenge since Baxter took over at the helm.