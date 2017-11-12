Capello backs Ancelotti for Azzurri role

The Ex-England and Russia manager has ruled out a return to national action with Italy but thinks the job would "complete" the former Bayern boss

Fabio Capello believes Carlo Ancelotti can "complete" his career by taking charge of Italy, while ruling himself out of taking over the Azzurri.

Gian Piero Ventura's long-term prospects of keeping his job are reportedly slim, even if he manages to overturn the 1-0 deficit to Sweden in their World Cup play-off.

Italy 17/20 qualify for World Cup

Failure to secure a suitable result at San Siro on Monday will see Italy fail to qualify for a World Cup for the first time in 60 years.

Despite his own experience on the international scene with England and Russia, Capello ruled himself out of leading his country, but highlighted Ancelotti as a top candidate.

"I've done my duty with international teams," he was quoted by Quotidiano Sportivo.

"Ancelotti is the right age, has great experience and is only missing a job like this to be complete."

Three-time Champions League winning coach Ancelotti was sacked by Bayern Munich in September after the Bundesliga champions were thrashed 3-0 at Paris Saint-Germain.