Captain Brosque re-signs with Sydney FC

Sydney FC captain Alex Brosque has signed a new one-year contract with the A-League champions and has backed them to "be even better next year".

The 33-year-old forward had his best goalscoring season in the A-League in 2016-17 as he hit the back of the net 11 times to help Sydney to the premiership-championship double.

In his second stint with the Sky Blues, Brosque has committed to his ninth season in total with Sydney, becoming the fifth player to re-sign since they beat Melbourne Victory in the A-League grand final earlier this month.

Milos Ninkovic, Bobo, Jordy Buijs and Matt Simon have all signed new deals with Sydney, while Bernie Ibini and Filip Holosko have left.

"I'm very happy to be staying on for another year," Brosque said in a statement.

Alex Brosque Sydney FC v Melbourne Victory A-League 07052017

"After the incredible highs of the season just gone we want to carry that on into next year and have another successful season.

"I believe we'll be even better next year, retaining the core of the squad, and I'm looking forward to season 2017-18 getting underway."

Brosque finished the season in the top three at Sydney for goals, assists (5) and chances created (30), while he led the Sky Blues for passing accuracy in the opposition half (82.6%).

"'Brosquey' is a major part of everything we do at the club, not just on the field but off it as well," coach Graham Arnold said.

"He's a leader and mentor for both the young and experienced players, he brings the dressing room together and I expect him to continue to live up to the standards bestowed upon him as captain in season 2017-18.

"It's a pleasure to have Brosque at the club and long may our form continue in the new season."

Brosque played the inaugural A-League season with Queensland Roar before joining Sydney in 2006-07 where he spent four-and-a-half years.

Japan was his next home as he played in the J.League with Shimizu S-Pulse before joining Al Ain in the Arabian Gulf League.

The former Socceroos attacker returned to Sydney in June 2014.