Better than Shearer? England captain Harry Kane on road to greatness

Harry Kane is a statistical anomaly. Undoubtedly the best English player currently playing, Kane should have slipped through the cracks.

Seemingly unwanted at Tottenham, as they embarked on a succession of managers with varying degrees of success, Kane was sent out on loan to Leyton Orient, then Millwall – after making his Spurs debut – then Norwich City and finally, famously, to Leicester City. In an ironic twist, the youngster spent time alongside Jamie Vardy on the bench at the Foxes, Nigel Pearson seemingly unwilling to throw either into the pressure-cooker of Championship football.

He returned to Tottenham under Andre Villas-Boas, but found himself behind the much-maligned Roberto Soldado and the languid Emmanuel Adebayor in the pecking order. Tim Sherwood, who replaced Villas-Boas after a turgid start to the season, saw something in Kane and, upon taking the reigns, introduced him to regular first-team football.

He played in each of Spurs’ final six matches of the campaign, scoring three times, and suddenly, a striker with a clinical touch was playing up front for Tottenham.

While Sherwood did not stick around much longer, with Spurs replacing him with Mauricio Pochettino, Kane again blended into the background, with fans urging Pochettino to bring him into the fold as the club fell to defeats against Liverpool, West Brom and Manchester City without him. A 32-minute cameo against Aston Villa, culminating in Kane scoring the winner from a deflected free-kick set him on a path to stardom, and perhaps towards the scoring record held by Alan Shearer.

Pochettino has since labelled the goal against Villa as his favourite of Kane’s.

"I can find many other goals that were fantastic but, for me, goals are related to emotion, to the period you are living in," Pochettino said. "For me, that goal was an amazing goal because it meant for us, for everyone, the possibility to stay here today.”