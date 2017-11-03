Car on pitch stops play with Uttar Pradesh in the driving seat

India internationals Gautam Gambhir, Ishant Sharma and Rishabh Pant were baffled when a car drove onto the pitch.

Uttar Pradesh batsman Akshdeep Nath made an unbeaten century on day three of the Ranji Trophy match at the Air Force Sports Complex and word clearly got around that the pitch was made for driving.

As Uttar Pradesh built a healthy lead over Delhi to raise hopes they can seal victory on the final day, there was an unscheduled stoppage late in the day when a man drove his car onto the wicket.

The likes of Gautam Gambhir, Ishant Sharma and Rishabh Pant were perplexed as the driver, who reportedly said he was lost, put the brakes on the visitors' innings on day three.

After an inspection from the ground staff, who could not be accused of preparing a road, as neither side has posted over 300, play was able to continue with no damage done.

Delhi were earlier unable to overtake Uttar Pradesh before Nath shifted through the gears to put Uttar Pradesh in the driving seat.