Carabao Cup draw: Man Utd travel to Bristol City while Chelsea take on Bournemouth

Holders Manchester United will travel to Bristol City in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

United, who defeated Swansea City 2-0 in the fourth round, will head to Ashton Gate to take on the Championship side, who downed Crystal Palace 4-1 in the previous round.

Red Devils 3/1 for the cup

Elsewhere in the draw, which was delayed on two occasions due to a technical problem involving Twitter, Chelsea were drawn against Bournemouth while Arsenal were paired with West Ham.

Five-time winners Chelsea secured their place in the last eight by defeating Everton 2-1 in the fourth round, whereas Bournemouth got the better of Middlesbrough in a 3-1 victory.

Arsenal fought back from a goal down to beat Norwich City 2-1 thanks to a double from youngster Eddie Nketiah last time out, whereas the Hammers also came from behind to beat Tottenham 3-2.

