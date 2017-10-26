Carabao Cup draw: Man Utd travel to Bristol City while Chelsea take on Bournemouth

Holders Manchester United will travel to Bristol City in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

United, who defeated Swansea City 2-0 in the fourth round, will head to Ashton Gate to take on the Championship side, who downed Crystal Palace 4-1 in the previous round.

Red Devils 3/1 for the cup

Elsewhere in the draw, which was delayed on two occasions due to a technical problem involving Twitter, Chelsea were drawn against Bournemouth while Arsenal were paired with West Ham.

Five-time winners Chelsea secured their place in the last eight by defeating Everton 2-1 in the fourth round, whereas Bournemouth got the better of Middlesbrough in a 3-1 victory.

Arsenal fought back from a goal down to beat Norwich City 2-1 thanks to a double from youngster Eddie Nketiah last time out, whereas the Hammers also came from behind to beat Tottenham 3-2.

Andre Ayew West Ham Tottenham 25102017
Carabao Cup quarter-final draw

Spurs led 2-0 thanks to goals from Moussa Sissoko and Dele Alli, but an Andre Ayew brace and a goal from Angelo Ogbonna completed an incredible turnaround for West Ham.

Leicester City were also paired with Pep Guardiola's high-flying Manchester City in the quarter-final draw on Thursday.

Full draw below:

Chelsea vs. Bournemouth

Arsenal vs. West Ham

Leicester City vs. Manchester City

Bristol City vs. Manchester United

