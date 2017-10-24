Carabao Cup organsiers turn to 'British sporting royalty' Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell to conduct quarter-final draw
The quarter-final draw for the Carabao Cup will be conducted by Question of Sport captains Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell and streamed live on Twitter, the English Football League has announced.
The EFL’s attempts to boost the profile of the country’s second domestic cup competition this season, which have undoubtedly succeeded – if not necessarily for the right reasons– will see it take the draw to Twitter’s UK hub in central London at 4pm on Thursday.
The draws for the newly-rebranded EFL Cup have been subjected to ridicule this season, most notably that for the third round, which took place in Beijing, China at 4.15am UK time.
The event was not televised live following chaotic scenes at the draws for the opening two rounds, with the first – in sponsor Carabao’s native Thailand – seeing Charlton Athletic appear on screen twice, as well as being beset by audio problems.
They've absolutely botched this #CarabaoCup draw. No sound on the stream and they only go and draw out charlton twice�� pic.twitter.com/DpKRXHPCJE— Joseph Larkin (@joelarkin98) June 16, 2017
The second-round draw also saw John Salako call out Brentford as having an away tie, despite the colour of the ball signifying they would be playing at home.
In announcing details of the quarter-final draw, the EFL hailed Rugby World Cup winner Dawson and former England cricketer Tufnell as “British sporting royalty”.
Fourth-round ties take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, with quarter-final matches played week commencing December 18.
EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey said: “The EFL prides itself on being innovative and not being afraid to try something new if we believe it has the potential to increase exposure and awareness of our competitions at home and abroad.
“We are therefore excited to team up with Twitter to give fans of EFL clubs across the world access to the round-five draw via their new live streaming service. It’s the first time a major cup draw in the UK has been broadcast exclusively live by the social media network and presents us with a rare opportunity to engage with a global fan base alongside being able to continue the debate immediately after the ties are determined.
“This is an exciting stage of the Carabao Cup competition with all sides involved edging ever closer to a day out at Wembley and picking up that first piece of silverware of the domestic season in England.“
David Butcher, managing director of Carabao Energy Drink UK&I said, “In our first year as sponsor of the Carabao Cup, Carabao Energy Drink has been doing things differently and, this is a fantastic opportunity for everyone around the world to tune in and find out who their team will take on as we get to the final stages of the Carabao Cup. Alongside the EFL and Twitter, we’re excited to be hosting the draw in an entirely new format, and we look forward to joining the conversation in real time with millions of football fans.”