Carabao Cup quarter final draw: What time is it, how can I watch and who is in the pot?

What is it?

It's the draw for the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

When is it?

October 26 2017 (i.e today) at 4pm.

What TV channel is it on?

Can I shock you? The draw will not be televised, but instead will be broadcast live on Twitter, from their London HQ.

Who is making the draw?

Can I shock you again? The draw will be made by those two well-known footballing legends Matt 'Daws' Dawson and Phil 'Tuffers' Tufnell.

The eagle-eyed amongst you will have noticed that in actual fact 'Daws' is a retired rugby player and 'Tuffers' is a former cricketer.

But the EFL have decided that the Question of Sport captains are what is required to boost the Carabao Cup's profile.

Matt Dawson will make the draw with Phil Tuffnel More

What can we expect from the draw?

The Carabao Cup draws so far have been an exercise in ineptitude, with the highlights including: