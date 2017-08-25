Cardiff City hand Sol Bamba new three-year deal

The 32-year-old old has penned a new improved deal with the Bluebirds that will keep him with the Championship side till 2020

Cardiff City have handed Ivory Coast international, Sol Bamba a new three-year contract following an impressive campaign with Neil Warnock’s men last season.

The combative defender was a rock in the back-line of the Cardiff giants last season featuring in 27 games in all competitions as they finished in the 12th spot on the log and the gaffer has praised the commitment of the player.

"We've agreed to give Bamba a three-year deal, which we're delighted with," Warnock told club website.

"He's done really well, it's only right we give him that little bit of security.

"He is so committed to the club and he doesn't get any older.

"I know how good he is I would not worry about playing Bamba if he was in the top flight, let alone the Championship. That is how much I rate him.

"I had quite a number of inquiries for him in the summer, I don't want to anything to start cropping up. He's loving it at the moment you can see by the way he's playing.

"I spoke to (owner) Vincent Tan and (chairman) Mehmet Dalman, they agreed that if that is the way forward they would support me. It's just another foundation. We already have a good foundation with him staying, Sean Morrison staying and Joe Bennett wants to stay."