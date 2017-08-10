Cardiff fight with Pulev on the cards for Joshua

Cardiff has emerged as the "frontrunner" to stage Anthony Joshua's next fight, with Kubrat Pulev set to be his opponent.

Eddie Hearn has revealed that the Principality Stadium in Cardiff is the most likely venue for Anthony Joshua's next fight against Kubrat Pulev in either October or November.

The Joshua camp has had to look for an alternative opponent for Joshua after Wladimir Klitschko retired last week, just three months before he was due to face the Briton in a Las Vegas rematch on November 11.

Hearn – the IBF, IBO and WBA (super) heavyweight world champion's promoter – stated that a mandatory title defence against Pulev is set to be Joshua's next bout despite the WBA ordering him to step into the ring with Luis Ortiz.

Deontay Wilder has also called out Joshua, but Hearn said a showdown with Pulev in the Welsh capital is on the cards.

"On we go plotting the next moves for Anthony Joshua," Hearn said in a Daily Mail column.

"We are making good progress and we know the fourth defence of his IBF world title and the first defence of his WBA crown will be against the IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev.

"As for the dates, we are still looking at the two nights we had in mind when we were planning the Wladimir Klitschko fight – we had the two options of Cardiff on October 28 and Las Vegas on November 11.

"Those still remain, although Cardiff is now the frontrunner."