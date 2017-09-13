Cardinals' Johnson to have wrist surgery, miss up to three months

David Johnson will miss up to three months due to a dislocated wrist as he was placed on the injured reserve by the Arizona Cardinals.

The Arizona Cardinals got the news they had feared about David Johnson's dislocated wrist, with the running back to have surgery and miss two to three months.

Coach Bruce Arians had hinted at that outcome and timeline Monday as the team awaited a second opinion, and another look merely ended up confirming the initial diagnosis.

Johnson is headed to injured reserve with the hope he will be able to return later this season.

The 25-year-old was injured in the third quarter of Sunday's season-opening loss to the Detroit Lions.

Johnson earned All-Pro honours last year in his first full season as a starter, rushing for 1,239 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2016 and adding 879 yards and four TDs receiving.

"It's always a huge blow to lose a top player," Arians said at a news conference Monday.

"But it's not the end of the world. We've got quality guys on our team. It's an opportunity for somebody to step up. David Johnson became David Johnson because of somebody's injury."

The Cardinals have signed Chris Johnson and D.J. Foster.