Cardinals & Larry Fitzgerald agree to 2018 contract extension

Some had wondered whether 2017 would be Larry Fitzgerald's last season in the NFL, but he will play at least one more year.

The Arizona Cardinals and wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald have agreed on a one-year contract extension for the 2018 season.

Fitzgerald has playing on a one-year, $11million contract this season and had been non-committal on his future, leaving many to wonder whether 2017 would be his last in the NFL.

The veteran slot receiver has 60 receptions for 677 yards and three touchdowns this season. His 1,185 career receptions put him third on the all time list, behind only Tony Gonzalez (1,325) and Jerry Rice (1,549).

The Cardinals could have a new quarterback next season with Carson Palmer, 37, on injured reserve this year with a broken left arm. If Arizona do make a quarterback change, Fitzgerald's presence should ease the transition.