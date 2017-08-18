Cardinals place Wainwright on 10-day DL with elbow impingement

An elbow injury has forced St Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright, 35, on the disabled list.

The Cardinals suspected three-time MLB All-Star Wainwright was injured when they removed him from Thursday's start against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

They sent the 2006 World Series champion back to St. Louis to meet with team doctors who diagnosed the issue.

The 35-year-old pitcher has a right elbow impingement and was placed on the DL on Friday.

St Louis recalled Mike Mayers from Triple-A Memphis to take Wainwright's spot on the active roster.

This is the second time this season Wainwright has gone on the 10-day DL.

The two-time Gold Glove winner was placed on the 10-day DL last month with mid-back tightness and has thrown just 11 innings in three outings since returning from the DL on Aug. 6.

Wainwright allowed five runs on seven hits in just three innings of Thursday's 11-7 win over the Pirates.