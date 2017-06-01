MLB: Cardinals snap out of slump, Cubs dealt sixth straight loss

The St Louis Cardinals snapped the Los Angeles Dodgers' six-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory in MLB, while the Chicago Cubs and their woes continued.

Carlos Martinez tossed a gem and Dexter Fowler blasted a go-ahead solo homer in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Cardinals won for just the fourth time in 14 games on Wednesday.

Martinez allowed just one run on four hits with nine strikeouts over eight innings to earn his fourth win of the season and lower his May ERA to 2.03.

Fowler's estimated 429-foot game-winning shot to right-centre field came off Ross Stripling, who picked up the loss for the Dodgers.

Starter Ryu Hyun-jin was solid in his first start since May 11, allowing one run on three hits in six innings.

World Series champions the Cubs suffered a 2-1 loss and a series sweep against the San Diego Padres – a sixth successive defeat.

The Arizona Diamondbacks edged the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5, the red-hot Houston Astros crushed the Minnesota Twins 17-6, the Miami Marlins accounted for the Philadelphia Phillies 10-2, the New York Yankees went down 10-4 to the Baltimore Orioles, the Texas Rangers lost 7-5 against the Tampa Bay Rays, the Milwaukee Brewers were 7-1 winners against the New York Mets and the Seattle Mariners blanked the Colorado Rockies 5-0.

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Angels overcame the Atlanta Braves 2-1, the Washington Nationals topped the San Francisco Giants 3-1, the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Cincinnati Reds 5-4, the Oakland Athletics claimed a 3-1 win over the Cleveland Indians, the Boston Red Sox beat the Chicago White Sox 4-1 and the Detroit Tigers outlasted the Kansas City Royals 6-5.

ASTROS FLYING HIGH

George Springer (two), Alex Bregman, Marwin Gonzalez, Evan Gattis and Carlos Correa all went deep as the Astros poured on another 17 runs in a sweep of the Twins. Houston drove in a club-record 40 runs in three games for their seventh win in a row and tying a franchise record for 22 wins in any month.

The MLB-best Astros are 38-16 and are on pace to win 114 games, which would be tied for third-most in history with the 1998 Yankees.

DEGROM STRUGGLES

Mets starter Jacob deGrom allowed home runs to Brewers' Eric Thames and Keon Broxton in a dismal outing which lasted just four innings. The All-Star right-hander gave up seven runs and five walks as the Mets ended May five games below .500. Even Mr. Met was upset after the game.

SOLARTE HEAPS MORE MISERY ON CUBS

Padres second baseman Yangervis Solarte likely saved a run with this defensive gem as the Padres handed the Cubs their sixth straight loss.

RED SOX AT ORIOLES

The rivalry renews when southpaws Eduardo Rodriguez (4-1, 2.77 ERA) and Wade Miley (1-3, 3.02 ERA) square off at Camden Yards on Thursday. Orioles slugger Mark Trumbo is 0 for 14 against E-Rod, who owns a 1.34 ERA in six starts at Camden Yards.