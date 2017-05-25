Cardoso: Kaizer Chiefs don't need squad overhaul to win trophies again

Amakhosi are expected to strengthen their squad ahead of next season, but the 28-year-old has pleased with the club to keep the core of the team

Kaizer Chiefs defender Daniel Cardoso said while the team didn't win anything this season, the players came together well compared to the previous campaign.

According to Cardoso, the players grew to understand Steve Komphela's philosophy and his training methods better this season, saying it was for that reason that Chiefs went on a 15-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

"Going forward, yes we haven’t won anything – but the team has come together compared to last season. We are better off than we were last season. We went on a 15-game unbeaten run. We gelled better. The players grew to know Steve’s philosophy and his training methods," Cardoso told the media.

Furthermore, Cardoso urged the club to keep the same squad as that will enchance their chances of winning trophies next season, adding that bringing eight new players like at the beginning of the current season will further hinder the team's progress.

"If we bring in one or two players they will learn and adapt quicker… not eight like it was this season," said the versatile defender.

"If we can keep the same squad we will win some trophies. We brought in eight players and they had to adjust and learn, but I think they picked up pretty quick," he added.

Amakhosi boss Kaizer Motaung has already confirmed that they will be in the market for new players in the new season without revealing the club's targets.