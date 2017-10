My career's gone - Redknapp flags likely retirement

Another full-time role in club management appears unlikely for Harry Redknapp, who was sacked by Birmingham City last month.

Harry Redknapp has indicated he is unlikely to return to club management following his departure from Birmingham City last month.

The 70-year-old took over at St Andrew's in April and succeeded in keeping the relegation-threatened Blues in the Championship.

He signed a one-year deal to stay on in May, but was dismissed following a run of six successive defeats in all competitions early this season.

The former West Ham and Tottenham boss suggested shortly after his departure that he could retire, and Redknapp's stance appears unchanged a month on from his sacking.

"My career's gone," he told Sports Gazette.

"I've had a long spell managing. I've done roundabout 1500 games or something crazy.

"I don't see myself going back into football."

A consulting role or international post would still be of interest to Redknapp, although he expects the Scottish Football Association to look close to home when they replace Gordon Strachan.

"I'm sure they'll go with a manager from Scotland," he said.

"David Moyes is in for it. There's lots of good lads up there who could do a good job. Gordon did a good job. He couldn't have done any more than he did really."

Redknapp also had his say on Wales who, like Scotland, failed to qualify for next year's World Cup.

"Hopefully Chris Coleman doesn't leave - he's done a great job," he said.

"If he did leave, they'd go and get another Welsh boy in. Ryan Giggs or someone."