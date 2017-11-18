Carl Frampton: 'I've got a bigger platform than I ever had and this part of my career could be the best yet'

New trainer, new television deal, new start. Carl Frampton has an important fight in Belfast tonight as he makes a homecoming against Horacio Garcia in a non-title fight, after having an anus horibilis in 2017. The Northern Irishman, the toast of the boxing world in 2016, The Ring magazine Fighter of the Year, and holder of two world title belts, started this year with a defeat against very accomplished rival Leo Santa Cruz in Las Vegas in January, and then his next fight in the summer was aborted due to a bizarre hotel bathroom accident of his opponent Andres Gutierrez the night before the fight. To boot, Frampton had the embarrassment of failing to make weight that same day.

Fast forward two months, and Frampton parted ways with Barry McGuigan and his sons, switching his allegiance to BT Sport/BoxNation and trainer Jamie Moore.

"It's very important (this fight) for my own career really," explained Frampton this week. "It's been the worst year in my professional career so far, with everything that happened at the start and everything that went on in the middle. But linking up with MTK and a new trainer in Jamie Moore, and with Frank Warren and BT Sport, it's given me a huge platform, a bigger platform than I ever had before. This part of my career could be the biggest yet and I've done pretty well before. It's important to kick it off well and get the ball rolling. It's obviously important to win. The win is the most important thing but it's important to look good as well and show the boys in the division I mean business."

Looking back on the year, Frampton added: "I had the loss, which obviously wasn't great, but in the middle, I had a training camp for Gutierrez and it was literally at the last moment the fight was cancelled. So I had a camp for that fight, the fight just never happened. I took a week bit of a break and I went into this latest camp. It hasn't really knocked me back. If it has it's only a couple of months. I'm feeling rejuvenated and feel like I've probably given myself an extra few years in this game. I just feel fresher. I've no injuries. A lot of that is to do with my approach to training and how I'm training I am at the minute and the methods Jamie is using. The signs are very good for the future."

Frampton revealed that he has switched to less sparring in camp. "Every day in my previous camp was a hard day. We were training hard and you felt like you had to do that. You pick up little niggles. We have hard days with Jamie and then we have days when we just drill techniques. IT's almost like brain training really. It's not like you're not doing anything, but you drill routines. I don't want people to think I haven't trained as hard as normally. I've trained very hard, just a bit more clever."

"I haven't really been involved in too many hard fights. I don't have many miles on the clock. But sparring 200 plus rounds in the gym with big guys are going to put miles on the clock. At this stage in my career I don't need to do it. One of the last spars I had was a 10 rounds with two guys and I flew through it. I was as sharp as I've ever been with half the amount of sparring. The approach has been slightly different and I think it's going to give me a new lease of life. I'm going to be sharper and switched on for the fight. There's no niggling injuries at all, whatsoever. The way my body feels at the moment, it hasn't felt this good for years. I just feel much better now. It's probably added another couple of years on to my shelf life."

Carl Frampton celebrates becoming world champion two years ago Credit: AP More

Trainer Jamie Moore is "extremely impressed" with Frampton, having worked with the Belfast fighter for this camp. "He's naturally gifted. He has so much ability. To have the opportunity to work with someone like that it's great, at this stage of my career, because I'm relatively young for a trainer."

"It's really important for someone at Carl's stage in his career to go through the training camp smartly. A lot of trainers believe that the harder you work the fitter you're going to get. It's such an old way of thinking. I've taken onboard all the experience I've got from my fighting days and the people I've been around, like Oliver Harrison and Billy Graham. I've picked up all the best parts. It isn't great to train hard all the time. I've seen a big difference in Carl. I think he looks refreshed and rejuvenated because of it. It's about training smart rather than hard all the time. I think you're going to see an explosive performance on Saturday."

The new television deal has created a vim and vigour in Frampton's mindset, too. "BT are a big platform. Not only that, Frank Warren, too. I think he's due a bit of credit for what he's done. When Eddie Hearn had the backing of Sky it was easy for him to make fights. They had this TV backing, this TV platform. Frank went his own way about it, made his own TV channel, BoxNation. They were delivering some amazing international fights. They now have the backing of BT and it's almost like a sleeping giant. Frank has been one of the biggest names in terms of promotion in boxing for a while, but I think it's just going to take off even more here. I think if you look at what BT has done with the football, they've bettered Sky in terms of the Champions League. Give it time and BT will be the big player in boxing in the UK."

Frampton's mindset now is about proving that he is the best featherweight in the world. And the division is replete with challenges.

"I believe that right now I'm the best featherweight in the world. I still believe that. I believe that on form I can beat any of these guys. I should be dealing with guys like Horacio Garcia. That's what I intend to do. But I'll need to be switched on from start to finish. I can't have any periods or lapses in the fight at all. This is one where I'll need to be focused completely throughout. When you're in with punchers it's always dangerous. That's something I'll have to be wary of. But I know that if I perform I'll win the fight."

The quality of the card, moreover, is what makes Frampton feel there is a real show in Belfast. "It is a different experience because I've always been topping the bills and the fights on the undercard have been kind of average, nothing spectacular. Jamie Conlan is an absolute warrior and I love watching him fight. It's a pity I won't be able to watch him because I'll be on after. But if I had the chance I'd be watching that fight. To be topping a bill with a fight of that calibre on the undercard is a privilege and a bit of an honour. And Paddy Barnes as well in another world title fight. It's the best bill I've been involved in and I've been involved in bills in Las Vegas and New York and Manchester and that type of thing. I think this is the best bill the whole of Ireland has ever seen."