Carl Frampton edges out Horacio Garcia to end terrible year on a high

It took Carl Frampton 10 gruelling rounds to find out if he can still fight and if he still wants to fight, on Saturday night in front of boxing’s most devoted flock in his beloved Belfast.

Frampton was cut, had been trapped repeatedly on the ropes and looked truly exhausted when the final bell sounded to end a horrible year in and out of the ring. Frampton was a clear winner on points in a tough, tight fight against Horacio Garcia, a neglected Mexican who arrived in Belfast with boxing royalty Saul Alvarez in his large and confident entourage.

Garcia was certainly not a modern member of the Mexican Roadsweepers, a group of touring losers from the ‘70s and ‘80s, whose woeful efforts shamed the sport and their nation’s rich boxing heritage. Frampton was actually given a count in round seven when he was clipped as he slipped and it was correctly ruled a knockdown. Frampton sat on the floor smiling but the inevitable loss of a point was, even in a fight he was winning, still a concern; it was a 10-8 round for Garcia and some of the people at ringside suddenly had the fight very close - Frampton was in the exact fight he needed, but perhaps not the fight he wanted.

This time last year Frampton was unbeaten, a world champion and had started to drift closer to planning a glorious last schedule of fights before an early and satisfactory retirement. It all started to go wrong in January, which is something that always happens in boxing, when he lost his world title in Las Vegas to Leo Santa Cruz; last summer Frampton had boxed glittering rings round Santa Cruz to win the featherweight title in New York. In January Frampton was glum and confused in the carnival city, knowing he had got it wrong on the night and had been cleverly duped by Santa Cruz’s transformation to thinking fighter. “He became the boxer, I had no idea he could do that,” a rueful Frampton offered when the pain of the loss had subsided. It was the type of defeat that haunts a fighter, makes a boxer reconsider all he thought he understood of the brutal business; it has certainly been that type of year for Carl.