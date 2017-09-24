Carl Frampton signs new promotional deal with Frank Warren following split with mentor Barry McGuigan

Carl Frampton has announced that he has signed a promotional deal with Frank Warren and that he will fight in his home city of Belfast before Christmas.

Frampton, a former two-weight world champion, had previously been managed by Barry McGuigan since first turning professional in 2009.

But in August the 30-year-old confirmed that he had brought their long-standing partnership to an end, explaining that he was “confident now is the right time to move forward and take my career into my own hands”.

Frampton made the announcement shortly after his scheduled fight against Andres Gutierrez was postponed, with the Northern Irishman weighing in one pound overweight before the Mexican injured himself slipping in the shower.

The separation has been a protracted affair, with the British Boxing Board of Control claiming earlier this month that McGuigan was still contracted as Frampton’s manager.

But the boxer’s legal team informed the board that he was now a “free agent”, with Frampton quick to sign a number of new deals.

View photos Frampton has not fought since January 2017 (Getty) More

Last week he announced that he had joined MTK Global, with the company set to act in an advisory role, while Frampton has also revealed that he will now be trained by former European light-middleweight champion Jamie Moore rather than McGuigan’s son, Shane.

And on Sunday news broke that Frampton has agreed a promotional deal with Warren, which means that all of his forthcoming bouts will be shown exclusively on BT Sport.

“I had interest from America and the UK but it really came down to two very similar offers from Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren,” Frampton wrote in the Sunday Life newspaper.

Offers on the table and I went with the best one. As simple as that. Looking forward to the future with @MTKGlobal @frankwarren_tv @btsport — Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) September 24, 2017

“I'm desperate to kick on and have a fight before Christmas and I can confirm I will be fighting in Belfast.

“After some hard thinking I felt the overall package that Frank Warren and BT Sport were offering me was the deciding factor. Frank's knowledge of boxing is second to none.

“This is a deal that I believe will get me the best chance of having the massive fights that I crave and I have been guaranteed that I will be fighting at Windsor Park next summer.”