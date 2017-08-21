Carl Frampton splits from manager Barry McGuigan

After becoming world champion across two weight divisions in eight years as a pro, Carl Frampton has split from manager Barry McGuigan.

Carl Frampton has announced his decision to split from manager Barry McGuigan and Cyclone Promotions.

The Northern Irishman had been under the stewardship of McGuigan since he turned professional in 2009, during which time he became world champion at super-bantamweight and featherweight.

Frampton - who was trained by McGuigan's son Shane - had appeared to still be very close with the family until recently, but on Monday he posted on Twitter to confirm his choice to sever ties.

"I would like to thank Barry, the McGuigan family and Cyclone Promotions for our time together," his statement read.

"Having taken time to consider my future and discussed it with those closest to me, I am confident that now is the right time to move forward and take my career into my own hands.

"I still believe that I'm the best featherweight in the world and I promise my fans that I am continuing with my efforts to get my homecoming fight rescheduled in the very near future."

Having beaten Leo Santa Cruz to claim the WBA featherweight title in July last year, Frampton was named as Ring Magazine's 2016 Fighter of the Year.

He lost the rematch in January this year and Frampton had been due to fight Andres Gutierrez in his hometown of Belfast in July, only for the contest to be postponed after the Mexican fell in the shower and suffered facial injuries.

It was subsequently confirmed last week that the bout had been cancelled after a new date could not be agreed upon.