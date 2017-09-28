Carlo Ancelotti's future in major doubt after Bayern Munich's 3-0 defeat by PSG with board meeting taking place

The Bayern Munich hierarchy are meeting on Thursday afternoon to discuss the future of manager Carlo Ancelotti and general performance of the team, after the side’s 3-0 thrashing at the feet of Paris Saint-Germain and generally poor start to the season.

Sources close to the club say it is not impossible that the Italian will be sacked, and the prospect will be discussed. The previously dominant German champions currently lie in third in the Bundesliga, having recently drawn 2-2 with Wolfsburg and getting beaten 2-0 by Hoffenheim.

The latter are managed by Julian Nagelsmann, whose forward-thinking methods have already attracted the admiration of the Bayern board, and he is expected to be the next manager of the club regardless of what happens in the short-term future.

Against that, players and officials at the Allianz Arena have been increasingly disgruntled with the low-intensity nature of Ancelotti’s coaching, especially after the widely respected sophistication of Pep Guardiola’s approach. There is also a feeling that his famed man-management, a major reason that he got the job, has been lacking in a dressing room that is experiencing more tension than it has in years.

The 3-0 defeat to PSG was actually their biggest loss in the Champions League since the 4-0 loss to Guardiola’s Barcelona in 2008-09, a match that caused a deep overhaul of the club’s football operations.

Arjen Robben was one of a number of Bayern players left out of the starting line-up for the match at the Parc des Princes as part of Ancelotti’s rotation policy, an approach that has brought further questions, and the Dutch star declined to directly back his manager after the game.

“It’s important for us to stay together,”Robben said. “We’ve had many moments to celebrate. Now in a more difficult situation, we have to support each other.”