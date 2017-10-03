Carlo Ancelotti planning to 'rest for 10 months' after Bayern Munich sacking

The Italian wants to take some time out from the game: Getty

Carlo Ancelotti is planning to “rest for 10 months” after being sacked as manager by Bayern Munich.

The Italian was removed from his post last week following Bayern’s 3-0 defeat by Paris Saint-Germain but has revealed he has no intention of returning to a managerial position this season.

Ancelotti told reporters at a charity match in Jerusalem: “I will rest for the next 10 months, so no other teams.”

Uli Hoeness, Bayern's club’s president, suggested that Ancelotti had lost the support of several senior players, making his position untenable.

When asked about this, Ancelotti said: “It’s best to stay quiet on that.”

Despite his desire to take a break from the dugout, Ancelotti has already been linked with a return to management.

With Antonio Conte admitting he will return home to Italy at some point in the future, Chelsea has been touted as a possible destination for the 58-year-old, who previously led the Blues between 2009 and 2011.

Arsenal have similarly been linked to the manager, with Ancelotti reported to be interested in trying his hand at the Emirates.

