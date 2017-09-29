Carlo Ancelotti was sacked by Bayern Munich after 'five players' turned on him, reveals club president

Carlo Ancelotti’s reign with Bayern Munich became “impossible” after a group of five players turned against him according to the Bavarian club’s chairman Uli Hoeness.

The Italian was sacked on Thursday after the German champions were handed a comprehensive 3-0 thrashing in the Champions League by Paris Saint-German.

Bayern also find themselves third in the Bundesliga and during the announcement of Ancelotti’s departure CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said the side’s performances had failed to meet expectations.

But Hoeness has revealed that the dressing room was responsible for a large part of Ancelotti’s downfall.

“There were five players against Ancelotti,” Hoeness told Westfalenpost.

“It was impossible to get out of that.”

Robert Lewandowski, Arjen Robben and Thomas Muller are three of Bayern’s stars who have all voiced their discontent at things going on so far this season, with Robben refusing to back Ancelotti in the aftermath of the defeat to PSG.