Carlos Hernandez asks Kevin Muscat to bring him back to Melbourne Victory

Former Melbourne Victory legend Carlos Hernandez has jokingly put his hand up to re-join the club in a post on their Facebook page.

During Kevin Muscat's Facebook live televised press conference ahead of Friday's match against Adelaide United, Hernandez commented he was available if the Victory coach was keen.

"Kevin Muscat Carlos is free," Hernandez said, followed by a string of laughing emojis.

Hernandez scored 40 goals in 142 appearances for Victory between 2007 and 2014 - winning the A-League double in 2008-09 and also clinching the Johnny Warren Medal for the 2009-10 season.

The 35-year-old is currently plying his trade with with Costa Rica's Municipal Liberia and most likely wouldn't suit Victory's current system with his playing style.

But you can't help think a Victory team featuring Hernandez at his peak wouldn't be struggling to create chances as they have in their opening two losses to the A-League season against Sydney FC and Melbourne City.

Victory fans can only dream.