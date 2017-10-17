Who is Carlos Takam? Anthony Joshua's opponent a different physical specimen to Kubrat Pulev

Anthony Joshua will have a swift turnaround to change tactics against his new opponent, Cameroonian Carlos Takam, in Cardiff a week on Saturday.

Armand Carlos Netsing Takam, best known as Carlos Takam, is a 36-year-old Cameroonian-French professional boxer and former WBC Silver heavyweight champion.

The new challenger fights in a contrasting style of original opponent Kubrat Pulev, and is a completely different physical specimen.

Comes forward, aggressive, squat and powerfully built, Takam tends to slow as he gasses in the later rounds, but he is capable of doling out some punishment of his own. As an amateur he represented Cameroon in the super heavyweight division at the 2004 Olympics.

As a 12-year professional, Takam has a record of 35 wins, three defeats and one draw, and this will be his first full heavyweight title fight. He was selected because he is the next in line as mandatory challenger after Pulev to Joshua's IBF belt.

