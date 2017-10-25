Carlos Takam confident he can knock out world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua

Carlos Takam insisted on Wednesday that his speed would be key when he challenged Anthony Joshua for the International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Association heavyweight titles on Saturday.

Takam is anticipating a lion’s den-type atmosphere at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

“I’m not bothered about fighting in front of 80,000 people, the only people in the ring will be myself and Joshua, nothing else matters except the two athletes,” said the 36-year-old challenger who is five inches shorter than Joshua.

“I don’t see all those people when I am in the ring. This is a huge opportunity for me and heavyweight boxing can change in a round. If I can do things differently from what other boxers have done against Joshua, I’ll have a chance to win by knockout. It will be just as important to work Joshua’s body as well as the head, and my speed will be important too.”

Takam, the No 3 IBF challenger who replaced the injured Kubrat Pulev, added: “A lot of people have asked me if I see any weaknesses in Joshua’s style. All I can say is we will see on fight night. I do know that he has a lot of quality.”

Joshua vs Takam | All you need to know about Saturday's fight More