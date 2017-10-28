Carlos Takam isn't the opponent Anthony Joshua needs - don't waste your money on tonight's fight

The value of money differs from person to person, but a £20 note still represents valuable currency. It can be the taxi fare home at the end of a far-reaching night out, a round of drinks, or for many people, their entire food budget for the week.

Money matters if you're chasing it or not, and you can do with it what you like. But for all the conceptual notions that it comes and goes, if you're being ripped off, you should be told straight.

So here goes. If you're anything other than an Anthony Joshua super fan, you are wasting your money spending £20 on Sky’s Pay-Per-View tonight. Value for money is the ultimate personal decision, and boxing fans may see some gems on the undercard they cannot miss, but despite the 70,000 strong-crowd in Cardiff who no doubt will create a great atmosphere in their blue suits and flying pints, there is no real need as a sports fan to get involved in such proceedings.

Anthony Joshua was originally scheduled to fight Kubrat Pulev tonight, a veteran Bulgarian fighter whose lone loss came against Wladimir Klitschko in 2014. Tough, rugged and all the other generic attributes you’d assume from a high-level but not world-class heavyweight, Pulev was designed as a buffer opponent for Joshua before expected big fights next year against the likes of Joseph Parker, Deontay Wilder, and whisper it, Tyson Fury.

Then two weeks ago, disaster struck. Pulev pulled out of the fight through injury, before being replaced later that day by Carlos Takam, the next man in line in the IBF rankings. Takam had been in training as a reserve in case Pulev pulled out, and earned his spot at Joshua’s IBF and WBA world titles.

All well and good, but while Pulev was considered to have an outside chance of possibly troubling Joshua, Takam has even less chance. The 36-year-old Frenchman has a pretty 35-3-1 record, but the calibre of fighters he has beaten have been less than impressive. After nearly a decade of outclassing journeymen in France and Belgium, Takam could only draw with a gun-shy Mike Perez in January 2014, before suffering two losses to Alexander Povetkin and Parking.