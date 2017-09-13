Carlos Tevez 'too fat to play' in Chinese Super League, according to his new manager at Shanghai Shenhua

Carlos Tevez is too overweight to turn out in the Chinese Super League, according to his new manager.

The former Manchester United and City star has just returned from injury after recuperating in his native Argentina but is apparently way short of where he should be in his recovery.

"I won’t pick him right now,” said Shanghai Shenhua boss Wu Jingui.





“He's not ready physically. He's not fit to play.”

Wu took over from Gus Poyet who resigned this week – and the Chinese manager has been quick to show his new charges that he will not cow to their star status.

Tevez has been linked with a return to boyhood club Boca Juniors but Wu is clearly not afraid to upset him.

“He is overweight, along with [Fredy] Guarin. I have to take responsibility for the team and the players as well,” Wu added.

"If you are unable do your utmost to play, there's no point in picking you."

Tevez has been one of the most highly-paid players in world football since joining from Boca in January – on a deal reported to be worth over £600,000-a-week.