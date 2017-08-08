Carlos Vela signs with MLS with LAFC likely destination

The Mexico international is headed to the North American league from Real Sociedad with the expansion side his rumored destination

Carlos Vela is leaving Real Sociedad for MLS, the La Liga side confirmed on Tuesday.

The Mexican international will remain in Spain until January, when he will depart for MLS.

Though Sociedad did not reveal the team Vela will play for, an earlier report by the LA Times indicated the attacker will be expansion side LAFC’s first-ever designated player signing.

LAFC will begin training in January, so Vela remaining with Sociedad would ensure he receives playing time until his new club starts play.

105 - Carlos Vela had 105 goals+assists between 2011 & 2017 for Real Sociedad in La Liga play. No other teammate had more than 65. Immense. pic.twitter.com/xd1nb8zTCA — OptaJack (@OptaJack) August 8, 2017

Vela came up through the youth ranks at Chivas Guadalajara before joining Arsenal in 2005. However Vela would only appear 29 times for the Gunners, and endured extended loan spells with Salamanca, Osasuna and West Bromwich Albion. He would also go on loan to Sociedad, where he moved permanently in July 2012.

During his six total seasons with the Liga side, Vela would rack up 53 goals in 171 appearances. Arguably his best campaign with the side came in 2013-14, when he scored 15 times and added 12 assists in La Liga.

Previously, LAFC had been linked with two of Vela's Mexico team-mates, Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez and Andres Guardado. However both secured transfers elsewhere this summer.

If he does land at LAFC, it will have been a busy few weeks for the expansion side. The team named former U.S. national team and Swansea boss Bob Bradley as head coach July 27.