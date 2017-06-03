Caroline Garcia and Alize Cornet to face off in an all-French grudge match in Roland Garros fourth round

There will be an all-French grudge match in the fourth round: Getty

Caroline Garcia and Alize Cornet will face off in an all-French grudge match in the fourth round at Roland Garros.

Garcia and Cornet joined Kristina Mladenovic to make it three French women into the last 16, and they are guaranteed at least one quarter-finalist.

But there will be no love lost when Garcia and Cornet square off on Monday - at least from Garcia's side.

Asked if they might have a coffee together before the match, Garcia said: "No, not before, and probably not after."

The bad feeling stems from France's Fed Cup play-off against Spain in April.

Having said she did not want to play in the international competition this year, Garcia was named in the team by Yannick Noah.

She pulled out injured but doubts were publicly raised about the validity of her injury and it was not until a French federation doctor confirmed she could not play that her decision was accepted.

Cornet and team-mates Mladenovic and Pauline Parmentier all sent a tweet at the same time saying “LOL”, leaving Garcia upset.

The 23-year-old said: “I received a text message but no excuses. She said she was still standing behind her tweets, so I consider that it doesn't mean anything.”

There was already tension between Garcia and Mladenovic after Garcia ended a very successful doubles partnership - they won the French Open together last year - to focus on her singles.

Mladenovic responded with an interview in which she compared Garcia's educational record unfavourably with her own and said her former partner was controlled by her father.

Reaching the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time is therefore a much-needed boost for Garcia, who battled past Hsieh Su-wei 6-4 4-6 9-7.

