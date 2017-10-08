Caroline Garcia beats Simona Halep in China Open final to dent Johanna Konta's hopes of reaching the WTA Finals

Johanna Konta’s hopes of reaching the WTA Finals for the first time in her career suffered a major blow in the early hours of Sunday morning, as Caroline Garcia beat the new world number one Simona Halep 6-4, 7-6 (3) in the final of the China Open.

Konta and Garcia are both chasing the final qualification place for the end-of-season tournament, which brings together the top eight players in the world rankings and is currently staged in Singapore.

Halep, Garbine Muguruza, Karolina Pliskova, Elina Svitolina, Caroline Wozniacki, Venus Williams and Jelena Ostapenko have all qualified for the event – leaving Konta and Garcia to scrap it out for the final place.

Defeat for Garcia in the quarter-finals of the China Open would have taken her out of the running and seen Konta qualify for the very first time, but instead 23-year-old enjoyed a winning run, winning in Beijing just a few days after she also won the Wuhan Open.

Garcia, who lost to Halep the two previous times they played, will make her top-10 debut when the new rankings come out on Monday, meaning that Konta now has to reach the final of the forthcoming Kremlin Cup to reach the WTA Finals.

For Halep, the loss was particularly disappointing as she was unable to back up her guaranteed debut in the number one ranking on Monday. She secured the top spot on Saturday with her semifinal victory over French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.

