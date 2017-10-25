Caroline Wozniacki cruises past Simona Halep in second victory at WTA Finals

The former world No 1 has carried her recent consistency with her into the WTA Finals: Getty

Caroline Wozniacki cruised past world No 1 Simona Halep on Wednesday to post her second victory at the WTA Finals in Singapore.

The Dane, who clinched victory against Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina on Monday, beat her opponent 6-0 6-2 in an assertive and stylish display.

Wozniacki is now virtually assured of a semi-finals berth after losing just four games in two matches, while Halep lives to fight another day after her opening straight sets victory over Caroline Garcia gives her a 1-1 record in the Red Group.

The former world No 1 has been the form player on the WTA Tour this season, winning 58 matches, reaching seven finals and claiming one tournament victory in Tokyo last month, and she has retained that consistency in both her wins in Singapore.

Wozniacki made only seven unforced errors throughout the match, taking full advantage of the slow court to set up her precise shot-making and cover more ground.

In the first set Halep won only 10 of the 35 points played, while Wozniacki saved the one break point she faced in the fifth game of the second set.

"I think I played really well today and stayed aggressive throughout. I didn't expect to be leading by that much in the first set and I started to think 'what's happening? Am I really playing that well?'," Wozniacki said after the match.

Simona Halep was comprehensively beaten by the Dane (Getty) More