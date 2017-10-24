Caroline Wozniacki: Maria Sharapova's agent is 'scared to see me' after 'journeyman' player comment

Caroline Wozniacki claims that Maria Sharapova's agent Max Eisenbud is "scared" to see her following his "journeyman" player earlier this season.

Eisenbud is the vice-president of tennis at IMG, and the long-time agent of Sharapova, and spoke in defence of his high-profile client this summer. Irked by comments from former world No 1 Wozniacki and Agnieszka Radwanska that Sharapova was being handed a free-ride back to the sport following her 15-months drugs ban, Eisenbud took a swipe at the duo.

Despite Radwanska also being on the books at IMG, Eisenbud launched a withering attack on the former world No 2 and Wozniacki, who is this week competing in the season-ending WTA Finals in Singapore.

In a statement directed at American tennis journalist, Ben Rothenberg, Eisenbud wrote: “All those ‘journeyman’ players like Radwanska and Wozniacki who have never won a slam and the next generation passing them, they are smart to try to keep Maria out of Paris [the French Open].

“NO Serena [Williams], NO Maria, NO Vika [Azarenka], NO Petra [Kvitova], it’s their last chance to win a slam.”

Wozniacki spoke out earlier this year in disapproval at the wildcards being handed out to Sharapova