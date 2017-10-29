Caroline Wozniacki staves off Venus Williams fightback to win WTA Finals title for first time

Caroline Wozniacki feels nothing but pride as she heads into the off-season on the back of the biggest win of her career after the Dane staved off a furious Venus Williams comeback to claim the WTA Finals title for a first time on Sunday.

Facing an opponent who enjoyed a 7-0 winning record against her, Wozniacki continued to display the form and variation she had all week in Singapore to emerge with a 6-4, 6-4 victory in her fifth appearance at the elite, eight-woman event.

“It feels great. Going into the tournament, you know that it’s going to be a tough one, regardless,” she said.

“I’m really proud of how I have played all week and how I have fought and how I really produced some great fighting out there,” added the 27-year-old.

“To be here with the trophy means a lot and it’s a great way to finish off the year.”

Venus Williams embraces Caroline Wozniacki after the match