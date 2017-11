Carragher slams Liverpool for playing 'like children' in Sevilla collapse

The performance of Liverpool, in particular Alberto Moreno, against Sevilla left Jamie Carragher incensed.

Jamie Carragher was angered by Liverpool's Champions League collapse at Sevilla, describing the performance as "like watching children".

The Reds appeared to be coasting into the knockout stages as Roberto Firmino's double and a diving header from Sadio Mane put them into a commanding 3-0 lead.

However, Jurgen Klopp's side floundered after the break at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, as Wissam Ben Yedder scored twice to give Sevilla hope, before Guido Pizarro levelled the match in injury time.

Liverpool's defending has faced severe scrutiny this season and club great Carragher was incensed by their inability to see out what should have been a comfortable three points.

Speaking to Viasport, he said: "Well it was a shambles, and thankfully I'm not allowed to swear also, because I'd like to swear when I see that second half!

"The big question going into this game [was] could Liverpool's defence cope with the atmosphere and the players of Sevilla – we know they have a great record.

"And I felt before the game the answer would be 'no', but I didn't think it would be as bad as this, especially in the second half.

"I didn't see Liverpool keeping a clean sheet, but to be 3-0 up and to seeing how Liverpool gave the goals away, and the actual game intelligence, it was like watching children play.

"At Sevilla, you have to quieten the crowd. Liverpool did that by scoring goals in the first half.

"In the second half Sevilla came flying out, [Liverpool were] giving stupid free-kicks away that lift the crowd, lift the players, get the referee giving yellow cards.

"And that's what Liverpool continually did. Two of the goals came from set-pieces, and another from a foul they give away in the box from Alberto Moreno.